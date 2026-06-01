UAE shuts down Iranian Red Crescent hospital in Dubai, freezes assets

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The United Arab Emirates has shut down the Iranian Red Crescent Hospital in Dubai, frozen its assets and imposed a travel ban on its director, according to the head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society.

Pirhossein Kolivand said on Tuesday that Emirati authorities had closed the hospital despite what he described as legal protections governing its operations, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Unfortunately, they forcibly shut down the hospital and removed patients from the facility in violation of laws and regulations,” Kolivand said.

He added that the hospital’s director had been placed under a travel ban and was being summoned daily for questioning and legal proceedings.

According to Kolivand, a court order has frozen the hospital’s cash assets and outstanding receivables, while members of its staff have been evicted from staff accommodation in Dubai.

He said Tehran had filed complaints with international organisations and would continue pursuing the case through legal channels.

“We will follow up on all these issues through international institutions and continue our complaints until a result is achieved,” he said.

According to Press TV, the Iranian Red Crescent Hospital in Dubai has operated for decades, providing medical services to Iranian nationals and other residents of the UAE.

News.Az