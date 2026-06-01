Kuwait reports hostile missile and drone attack

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Kuwait’s armed forces announced early Monday that the country’s air defense systems were actively intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks after air raid sirens were activated and emergency alerts were issued across the nation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

In a statement, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said that any explosions heard in different parts of the country were caused by air defense systems engaging incoming aerial threats.

The military urged residents to follow all security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Earlier, emergency notifications sent to mobile phones warned of an “imminent danger,” instructing the public to remain in safe locations and avoid windows and exposed areas. The alert was issued by Kuwait’s Civil Defense under the Interior Ministry.

Local media reported that sounds of air defense activity were heard near the Jahra area, located west of Kuwait City.

Authorities have not yet provided details regarding the origin of the reported missile and drone attacks, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

News.Az