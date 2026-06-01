Iran executes two accused of leading January protests

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Iran has executed two men convicted in connection with their involvement in anti-government protests held in January, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The men were found guilty of setting fire to a mosque, damaging public property, and engaging in clashes with security forces.

The individuals were identified as Mehrdad Mohammadinia and Ashkan Maleki, stating that they were among the main perpetrators of an attack on the Jafari Mosque in Tehran’s Gisha neighborhood.

According to the report, their death sentences had been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court before the executions were carried out.

The protests in Iran initially erupted in late December over worsening economic conditions and later developed into a broader wave of unrest challenging the country’s clerical leadership, which has ruled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

News.Az