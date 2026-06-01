Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia home, injuring elderly woman

Photo: aftermath of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on June 1 (t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

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A morning Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has left a 73-year-old woman injured and heavily damaged a local residential building, local officials confirmed on June 1.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that emergency services rushed to the scene immediately following the attack. Medical personnel are currently providing the injured elderly woman with necessary care, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Images shared from the scene by first responders show the devastating aftermath, with first responders working through the debris of the struck residential home.

Current Safety Status: As of Monday morning, the air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia remains active. Local authorities are urgently advising all residents to stay in shelters and secure locations until the threat passes.

This latest bombardment is part of an intensifying pattern of violence against the city. Zaporizhzhia has faced relentless strikes over the past month:

May 29: A Russian attack damaged multiple buildings and injured two civilians.

May 6: An strike targeted an industrial infrastructure facility.

May 5: Intense airstrikes injured dozens of people, igniting fires across local businesses, cars, and retail stores.

April 2: A powerful blast wave shattered a high-rise residential building and disrupted municipal utilities.

Emergency teams remain on the ground assessing the full extent of today's damage.

News.Az