French Navy intercepts Russia-linked sanctioned tanker - VIDEO

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French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy intercepted a tanker subject to international sanctions and originating from Russia, identifying the vessel as the Tagor, News.Az reports.

Writing on X, Macron said, “Our determination is steadfast and unwavering,” referring to the operation.

He stated that the interception took place on Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, in international waters, and was conducted with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom, in full compliance with maritime law.

Macron also said it is unacceptable for ships to bypass international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and contribute to financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, which he said has been ongoing for more than four years.

He further warned that such vessels, which he said fail to follow basic maritime navigation rules, also present risks to environmental safety and public security.

News.Az