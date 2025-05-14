White House bans U.S. agencies from participating in G-20 work in S. Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House National Security Council has directed U.S. agencies and departments to halt their participation in the Group of 20 conference, which is set to be hosted by South Africa this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter. These sources, who spoke anonymously, revealed the decision, which has not yet been made public.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s public threats to boycott the summit over claims that White South Africans are having their land taken away by the government under a new expropriation law, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

The G-20 is an international forum of the world’s biggest economies and is designed to address the biggest financial issues in the world. The Johannesburg summit is set to be held in November under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

A White House official referred to Trump’s comment Monday accusing South Africa of carrying out a “genocide” against White citizens and saying he would not attend the G-20 leaders’ meeting in Johannesburg unless the “situation is taken care of.”

