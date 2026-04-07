Fire erupts at warehouse in Ontario, CA - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive six-alarm fire at a Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario, California, triggered a major firefighting response.

Multiple agencies responded to a warehouse managed by the consumer goods firm Kimberly-Clark at approximately 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Hellman Avenue and Merrill Avenue in Ontario, situated east of Los Angeles, NY Post reported.

The enormous blaze consumed the 1 million square foot facility, releasing a plume of smoke into the atmosphere.

Hazardous conditions compelled firefighters to withdraw as part of an "operational retreat."

“Unfortunately, the fire grew extremely quickly to where our crews needed to make what we call an ‘operational retreat’ to evacuate from the building,” stated Ontario Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Wedell in an interview with KTLA.

The six-alarm blaze was of such magnitude that nearby fire agencies, including the San Bernardino County Fire Department, were called to assist.

Over 100 firefighters engaged in combating the fire, with reports suggesting that it was still active as of 5 a.m.

“The Ontario Fire Department is battling a 6 alarm warehouse fire. The building contains paper products. Units from many neighboring departments are on scene supporting the suppression efforts,” stated the San Bernardino County Fire Department on X.

News.Az