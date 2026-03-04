Yandex metrika counter

White House closely follows who Iran's next supreme leader is

  • World
  • Share
White House closely follows who Iran's next supreme leader is
Source: Reuters

The White House said Wednesday that they will have to “wait and see” who the next supreme leader of Iran will be, but acknowledged that the administration has seen reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s second son Mojtaba could take the position

“We’ve seen those reports, as well, of course, and this is something that our intelligence agencies are closely monitoring and looking at. The truth is, we’ll have to wait and see,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Previously, the Islamic Republic has only replaced its supreme leader once since it swept to power nearly half a century ago. Khamenei, who succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, was killed without an officially declared heir.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      