White House closely follows who Iran's next supreme leader is

The White House said Wednesday that they will have to “wait and see” who the next supreme leader of Iran will be, but acknowledged that the administration has seen reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s second son Mojtaba could take the position

“We’ve seen those reports, as well, of course, and this is something that our intelligence agencies are closely monitoring and looking at. The truth is, we’ll have to wait and see,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Previously, the Islamic Republic has only replaced its supreme leader once since it swept to power nearly half a century ago. Khamenei, who succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, was killed without an officially declared heir.

News.Az