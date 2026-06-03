Steve Daines: Azerbaijan and Armenia coming together at White House was truly a breakthrough

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President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came together at the White House last August to sign a peace agreement, Steve Daines, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said during a hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Noting that it was truly a breakthrough, the U.S. Senator mentioned that it's an underreported story. “I think we need to get the story out. This is a critical geopolitical problem that has been definitely remedied by the leadership,” he emphasized.

News.Az