White House says not right time for talks with North Korea

White House says not right time for talks with North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

There can be no negotiations with North Korea until it “fundamentally improves its behavior,” a White House official said on Wednesday, a day after U.S. Secreta

“Given North Korea’s most recent missile test, clearly right now is not the time (for negotiations),” the White House National Security Council spokesman told Reuters.

Tillerson said on Tuesday the United States was “ready to talk anytime North Korea would like to talk, and we’re ready to have the first meeting without pre-condition.”

News.Az

News.Az