White House under lock down after package found

The White House has been placed on lockdown after a suspicious package was found, forcing the closure of a nearby park, APA reports.

The Secret Service confirmed on Tuesday it was investigating the package and that nearby roads had been closed to traffic.

"Security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance," the service wrote on Twitter.

Tuesday's incident is the latest security scare for the executive mansion since President Donald Trump came into office.

A number of individuals have been caught jumping the fence that runs along the White House's outer perimeter.

One fence jumper, Marci Anderson Wahl, was arrested for a third time early Sunday morning after she scaled a fence on the southeast corner of the Treasury building, which is just east of the White House.

She was arrested last Tuesday after trying to scale the White House fence, and was rearrested on Friday after violating a court order to stay away from the area.

She was apprehended in Lafayette Park, which is just north of the White House across Pennsylvania Avenue.

