White House wants to impose sanctions against Kaspersky Lab

The administration of US President Joe Biden instructed the United States Department of the Treasury to prepare a package of sanctions against Kaspersky Lab, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti

The White House says National Security Council sanctions should be introduced as part of a package due to the events in Ukraine.

However, a number of departmental experts have already expressed concern.

In particular, they pointed out that Kaspersky Lab software is used by "hundreds of millions of users around the world", which makes it difficult to introduce restrictions.

News.Az