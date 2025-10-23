White House warns government shutdown could disrupt holiday travel

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, the Trump administration and Republican leaders in Congress warned that flight disruptions are expected to rise as the government shutdown enters its 23rd day, with air traffic controllers missing their first full paycheck.

Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must work without pay during the government shutdown. Controllers will miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We fear there will be significant flight delays, disruptions and cancellations in major airports across the country this holiday season," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "If Democrats continue to shut down the government, they will also be shutting down American air travel."

Democrats reject the contention that they are responsible and say it is President Donald Trump and Republicans who refuse to negotiate.

