News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Shutdown
Tag:
Shutdown
Trump signs stopgap bill, ending 42-day shutdown
13 Nov 2025-19:28
US government shutdown drags on with no end in sight
24 Oct 2025-19:28
White House warns government shutdown could disrupt holiday travel
23 Oct 2025-23:29
US nuclear stockpile agency to lay off hundreds amid ongoing shutdown
20 Oct 2025-19:49
White House economic adviser predicts shutdown will likely end this week
20 Oct 2025-18:59
Judge orders Trump administration to halt shutdown layoffs
15 Oct 2025-23:27
Trump administration starts mass firings amid US shutdown
10 Oct 2025-23:12
US government shutdown continues as Senate votes fail for sixth time
08 Oct 2025-23:14
Trump labels Democrats' shutdown strategy a 'kamikaze attack'
07 Oct 2025-21:54
Trump vows to leverage shutdown to target Democrats for cuts
03 Oct 2025-02:00
Latest News
President Aliyev inaugurates new wind farm, outlines Azerbaijan’s renewable energy ambitions
Sony unveils Hyperpop PS5 covers, DualSense controllers
EU to rule on Google’s $32B Wiz acquisition by Feb. 10
Strong 5.5 earthquake strikes near Ecuador, Peru border
Japan Airlines revises schedule after plane damaged at JFK
Georgia to confront BBC over disputed chemical agent claims
3.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest, California
French farmers block Paris roads over Mercosur deal
Watch:
Mayon Volcano shows rising activity with new lava dome
Drone attack hits oil tanker off Kastamonu coast
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31