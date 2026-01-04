Who is Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro? -VIDEO

Nicolas Maduro's wife - Celia Flores is not only Venezuela's first lady, but also a central figure in the country's political sphere. A member of parliament, she has served as attorney general and president of the National Assembly, News.Az informs, via France 24.

She was a loyal supporter of Hugo Chavez - who then endorsed her husband's policies. Caroline Baum takes a closer look at her life.

