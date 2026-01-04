Yandex metrika counter

Who is Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro? -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Who is Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro? -VIDEO
Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores, pictured with Nicolás Maduro a year ago. (Federico Parra/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Nicolas Maduro's wife - Celia Flores is not only Venezuela's first lady, but also a central figure in the country's political sphere. A member of parliament, she has served as attorney general and president of the National Assembly, News.Az informs, via France 24. 

She was a loyal supporter of Hugo Chavez - who then endorsed her husband's policies. Caroline Baum takes a closer look at her life.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      