Trump says ISIS second-in-command was killed in joint US-Nigeria mission

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US and Nigerian forces killed a senior commander in the ISIS militant group on Friday, President Donald Trump has said, News.Az reports.

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The president named the target as “Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally,” adding, “He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

Trump did not specify where the attack happened. He said al-Minuki “thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.”

He also thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation, and said “with his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished.”

News.Az