Philippines keeps Alert Level 3 at Mayon Volcano amid fresh seismic activity

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Mayon Volcano continued to display signs of heightened volcanic activity, with Philippine authorities reporting dozens of volcanic earthquakes and tremors over the past 24 hours while keeping Alert Level 3 in effect, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, monitoring data from the volcano recorded 51 volcanic earthquakes and 30 volcanic tremors lasting between two and 45 minutes.

Authorities also detected hundreds of rockfall incidents and six pyroclastic density current signals.

The agency said lava effusion from the crater has continued, with lava flows extending several kilometers along the Basud, Bonga and Mi-isi gullies.

Short-lived episodes of lava fountaining were also observed during the monitoring period.

Phivolcs reported that the volcano released 1,482 tons of sulfur dioxide on Friday, marking an increase compared to the previous day. A volcanic plume was also seen drifting southwestward from the crater.

Authorities have maintained restrictions prohibiting entry into the volcano’s 6-kilometer permanent danger zone and warned aircraft to avoid flying close to the area.

The institute also warned nearby communities about possible hazards associated with the ongoing unrest, including lava flows, rockfalls, pyroclastic density currents, moderate explosions and lahars — fast-moving mud or debris flows that can occur during heavy rainfall.

News.Az