Yandex metrika counter

At least 12 injured in Sri Lanka train derailment

  • World
  • Share
At least 12 injured in Sri Lanka train derailment
Source: adaderana.lk

At least 12 passengers were injured after a train derailed in western Sri Lanka on Saturday morning, according to police, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police media spokesperson F.U. Wootler said the accident occurred between Wanawasala and Hunupitiya in the country’s Western Province when one of the train’s carriages overturned following the derailment.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were taken to hospitals located near the accident area for treatment.

According to Wootler, one of the injured victims was later transferred to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo for further medical care.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      