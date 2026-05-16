At least 12 injured in Sri Lanka train derailment

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At least 12 passengers were injured after a train derailed in western Sri Lanka on Saturday morning, according to police, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Police media spokesperson F.U. Wootler said the accident occurred between Wanawasala and Hunupitiya in the country’s Western Province when one of the train’s carriages overturned following the derailment.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were taken to hospitals located near the accident area for treatment.

According to Wootler, one of the injured victims was later transferred to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo for further medical care.

News.Az