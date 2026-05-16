De'Aaron Fox overcomes injury scare as Spurs eliminate Timberwolves

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De'Aaron Fox suffered an apparent ankle injury scare during Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, briefly limping to the locker room before returning to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a dominant series-clinching win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fox appeared to tweak his ankle late in the first half after landing awkwardly on a loose-ball play. He left the court visibly uncomfortable and headed to the locker room under his own power, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Despite the scare, Fox returned at the start of the third quarter and continued playing effectively, later finishing the game with a strong all-around performance as the Spurs pulled away.

At the time of the injury, he had already contributed heavily on offense, scoring efficiently and helping San Antonio build an early lead.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper stepped in during Fox’s absence and helped stabilize the team’s rotation, highlighting the Spurs’ depth at the guard position.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson later downplayed concerns, noting Fox had been dealing with ankle soreness during the series but continued to play through it.

San Antonio ultimately won the game comfortably to close out the series 4–2, advancing despite the brief injury concern surrounding their star guard.

News.Az