After 9 years: Naples Airport considers commercial flight return

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Naples Airport could see the return of commercial passenger flights for the first time since 2017, after a proposal from American Airlines moves toward review by county commissioners next week.

The plan would introduce three daily arrivals and departures starting in December 2026, using 65-seat regional jets operating within existing curfew hours and noise limits, News.Az reports, citing Wink News.

The airport currently serves mainly private jets, charter flights, and high-profile travelers, making the proposal a significant potential shift in operations.

Residents living near the runway have raised concerns about possible increases in traffic and noise. Some say the change could significantly alter the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

One local resident recalled the airport’s earlier commercial era, noting that passengers could once easily walk to flights with little traffic in the area. Others, however, say past commercial service ended due to high operating costs.

While some residents support the idea for its convenience—especially avoiding trips to larger airports like Fort Myers—others remain uncertain, particularly due to unknown ticket prices and destinations.

Airport commissioners are expected to review the proposal at a meeting next Thursday, which will determine whether the plan advances further.

News.Az