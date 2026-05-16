Pakistan bowl first vs Bangladesh as Babar Azam returns

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Pakistan national cricket team won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh national cricket team in the second Test in Sylhet as both sides made changes to their lineups, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood elected to field on an overcast pitch with a noticeable green surface, hoping to level the series after his side’s defeat in the opening Test in Mirpur.

The visitors welcomed back star batter Babar Azam, who returned after recovering from a left knee injury. He replaced opener Imam-ul-Haq, with Abdullah Fazal moving up the order and Babar slotting in at No. 4.

Pakistan also made changes to their bowling attack, leaving out Shaheen Shah Afridi and Noman Ali. Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad and spinner Sajid Khan were brought into the playing XI.

Bangladesh handed a Test debut to opener Tanzid Hasan following an injury to Shadman Islam. The hosts also replaced injured pacer Ebadot Hossain with left-arm quick Shoriful Islam.

Heavy rain fell in Sylhet earlier in the morning, but ground staff managed to prepare the field in time for the toss. Weather forecasts suggested further interruptions during the day remained possible.

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan XI: Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

News.Az