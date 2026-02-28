Who would lead Iran next? Trump says he already has an answer

US President Donald Trump said that the United States has a “very good idea” about who might lead Iran should its current leadership be removed, when asked by ABC News during remarks on the conflict with Iran, News.Az reports.

Trump’s comment came as the US and Israel launched what he described as “major combat operations” against Iran, targeting what he called threats from Tehran’s regime.

In a televised address, Trump urged Iranian security forces to lay down their arms and warned that they face “certain death” if they do not comply, while also telling the Iranian people to “take over your government” once the military action concludes.

News.Az