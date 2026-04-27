Why 300 scientists are sounding the alarm on vaccines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 300 scientists from the Institut Pasteur and across the international research community have signed a collective appeal to reaffirm the critical importance of vaccination.

Their message highlights a staggering statistic: global immunization efforts save a life approximately every eight seconds. This unified stance comes as a response to rising vaccine hesitancy and the resurgence of preventable diseases that were once considered under control, News.Az reports, citing Pasteur.

The scientists emphasize that vaccines are one of the greatest achievements in public health history, having eradicated smallpox and drastically reduced the incidence of polio, measles, and meningitis.

By sharing rigorous scientific evidence, the group aims to restore public trust and remind the world that vaccines protect not only individuals but entire communities through herd immunity. They argue that maintaining high vaccination coverage is essential to preventing future pandemics and safeguarding the progress made in global health over the last century.

News.Az