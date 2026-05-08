Why is the UN promoting WUF13 in Baku and why does it matter?
A high level United Nations event promoting the upcoming World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) in Baku has drawn international attention to Azerbaijan’s growing role in global urban development discussions.
The event brought together senior UN officials, diplomats, policymakers and international experts to highlight preparations for one of the world’s largest conferences focused on sustainable cities, urbanization and future development challenges.
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The promotion of WUF13 in Baku represents a significant diplomatic and international milestone for Azerbaijan as the country positions itself as a regional platform for global dialogue on sustainability, smart cities, climate resilience and urban transformation.
Here is a detailed FAQ explainer about what WUF13 is, why the UN is supporting the event in Baku and why the forum matters globally.
What is WUF13?
WUF13 stands for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, a major international conference organized under the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, also known as UN Habitat.
The World Urban Forum is one of the world’s leading global gatherings focused on:
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Sustainable urban development
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Housing policy
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Smart cities
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Climate resilience
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Infrastructure planning
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Social inclusion
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Urban innovation
The forum brings together governments, international organizations, academics, urban planners, investors and civil society representatives from around the world.
Why is WUF13 important?
WUF13 is expected to become one of the largest global meetings dedicated to urban development issues at a time when cities are facing enormous challenges linked to:
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Rapid population growth
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Climate change
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Housing shortages
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Transportation demands
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Environmental sustainability
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Energy efficiency
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Digital transformation
The forum serves as a platform for countries and cities to exchange ideas, policies and solutions for creating more sustainable and resilient urban environments.
Why is Baku hosting WUF13?
Baku was selected as the host city for WUF13 due to Azerbaijan’s increasing engagement in international development initiatives and urban modernization projects.
The Azerbaijani capital has undergone significant transformation in recent decades, including:
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Large infrastructure projects
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Transportation modernization
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Smart city initiatives
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Urban redevelopment programs
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Green energy and sustainability projects
Hosting WUF13 also strengthens Azerbaijan’s international profile as a venue for major global events and diplomatic gatherings.
What was the purpose of the high level UN event?
The high level event aimed to officially promote WUF13 internationally and build momentum ahead of the forum.
Participants discussed:
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Preparations for WUF13
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Global urbanization challenges
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International cooperation
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Sustainable development goals
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The role of cities in climate action
The event also helped increase awareness among governments, organizations and potential participants worldwide.
Which UN organization is behind WUF13?
The forum is organized by UN Habitat, the United Nations agency responsible for promoting socially and environmentally sustainable urban development.
UN Habitat works globally on issues including:
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Affordable housing
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Urban planning
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Sustainable infrastructure
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Climate adaptation
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Inclusive cities
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Urban governance
The agency plays a central role in advancing the UN’s sustainable development agenda related to cities and communities.
Why are cities becoming so important globally?
Urbanization is accelerating rapidly worldwide.
According to international estimates, most of the global population now lives in urban areas, and cities are expected to continue expanding significantly in the coming decades.
Cities are increasingly central to:
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Economic growth
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Innovation
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Climate policy
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Energy consumption
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Infrastructure development
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Technological transformation
At the same time, urban areas face serious pressures involving overcrowding, pollution, transportation and housing affordability.
How does WUF13 connect to climate change?
Climate issues are expected to become one of the central themes of WUF13.
Cities play a major role in global emissions and energy consumption, but they are also highly vulnerable to:
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Extreme heat
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Flooding
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Water shortages
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Sea level rise
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Air pollution
Urban planning and infrastructure development are increasingly viewed as critical tools in addressing climate related risks.
The forum is expected to focus heavily on sustainable and climate resilient urban models.
What topics are likely to dominate WUF13?
Several major themes are expected to shape discussions during the forum, including:
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Smart city technologies
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Sustainable transportation
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Affordable housing
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Green infrastructure
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Renewable energy integration
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Climate adaptation
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Digital urban systems
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Public transportation
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Social inclusion
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Urban resilience
The event may also address post pandemic urban recovery and future city planning strategies.
How could Azerbaijan benefit from hosting WUF13?
Hosting WUF13 could provide Azerbaijan with multiple benefits.
Potential advantages include:
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Increased international visibility
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Stronger diplomatic engagement
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Investment opportunities
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Tourism growth
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Expansion of global partnerships
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Promotion of urban development projects
The forum may also help Azerbaijan showcase its infrastructure modernization and sustainability initiatives to international audiences.
What role could Baku play during the forum?
Baku itself is expected to become a key example during discussions on urban transformation.
The city has experienced major modernization efforts involving:
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Transportation systems
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Public spaces
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Smart infrastructure
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Environmental improvements
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Urban redevelopment
Officials may use the forum to present Baku as a model for balancing modernization, cultural heritage and sustainability.
How large is the World Urban Forum usually?
The World Urban Forum is considered one of the largest international events focused on urban issues.
Previous editions attracted:
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Tens of thousands of participants
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Government delegations
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International organizations
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Business leaders
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Urban experts
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Academic institutions
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Civil society groups
The scale of participation reflects the growing importance of urbanization in global policy discussions.
Could WUF13 affect regional development?
Yes. Hosting such a major international forum could strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a regional hub for diplomacy, infrastructure development and sustainability dialogue.
The event may encourage:
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New regional partnerships
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Infrastructure cooperation
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Smart city investment
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Urban planning collaboration
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Increased international engagement in the South Caucasus
Regional cities may also benefit from knowledge sharing and investment discussions connected to the forum.
What are smart cities and why are they important?
Smart cities use advanced technologies and digital systems to improve urban management and quality of life.
This can include:
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Intelligent traffic systems
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Energy efficient infrastructure
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Digital public services
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AI driven urban planning
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Smart transportation networks
Governments increasingly see smart city development as essential for managing future urban growth efficiently.
How does WUF13 connect to the UN Sustainable Development Goals?
The forum strongly supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11, which focuses on making cities:
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Inclusive
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Safe
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Resilient
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Sustainable
Urban development is viewed as essential to achieving broader global objectives involving climate action, poverty reduction and economic growth.
Why are international organizations prioritizing urban development now?
Rapid urbanization has created urgent global challenges requiring coordinated international action.
Without effective planning, cities may face:
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Housing crises
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Traffic congestion
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Pollution
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Resource shortages
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Social inequality
International organizations increasingly view sustainable urban planning as critical for long term global stability and economic development.
What happens next before WUF13 begins?
Preparations for WUF13 are expected to intensify in the coming months.
This may include:
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International promotional events
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Planning meetings
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Infrastructure coordination
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Diplomatic engagement
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Program announcements
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Partnership initiatives
Governments and organizations worldwide are likely to begin preparing their participation strategies and policy proposals ahead of the forum.
Why is global attention focused on WUF13 in Baku?
The combination of global urban challenges, climate concerns and geopolitical transformation has increased international interest in forums focused on future city development.
Baku’s role as host places Azerbaijan at the center of these global conversations and highlights the country’s ambitions to expand its international influence through diplomacy, sustainability initiatives and global cooperation.
Conclusion
The high level UN event promoting WUF13 in Baku highlights the growing international importance of sustainable urban development and the central role cities will play in shaping the future global economy and climate response.
As preparations continue, WUF13 is expected to become a major platform for discussing how governments, businesses and international organizations can work together to build smarter, greener and more resilient cities for future generations.
For Azerbaijan, hosting the forum represents both a diplomatic opportunity and a chance to position Baku as an increasingly important global center for international dialogue on urban transformation and sustainability.
By Faig Mahmudov