Why is the UN promoting WUF13 in Baku and why does it matter?

Why is the UN promoting WUF13 in Baku and why does it matter?

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A high level United Nations event promoting the upcoming World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) in Baku has drawn international attention to Azerbaijan’s growing role in global urban development discussions.

The event brought together senior UN officials, diplomats, policymakers and international experts to highlight preparations for one of the world’s largest conferences focused on sustainable cities, urbanization and future development challenges.

The promotion of WUF13 in Baku represents a significant diplomatic and international milestone for Azerbaijan as the country positions itself as a regional platform for global dialogue on sustainability, smart cities, climate resilience and urban transformation.

Here is a detailed FAQ explainer about what WUF13 is, why the UN is supporting the event in Baku and why the forum matters globally.

What is WUF13?

WUF13 stands for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, a major international conference organized under the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, also known as UN Habitat.

The World Urban Forum is one of the world’s leading global gatherings focused on:

Sustainable urban development

Housing policy

Smart cities

Climate resilience

Infrastructure planning

Social inclusion

Urban innovation

The forum brings together governments, international organizations, academics, urban planners, investors and civil society representatives from around the world.

Why is WUF13 important?

WUF13 is expected to become one of the largest global meetings dedicated to urban development issues at a time when cities are facing enormous challenges linked to:

Rapid population growth

Climate change

Housing shortages

Transportation demands

Environmental sustainability

Energy efficiency

Digital transformation

The forum serves as a platform for countries and cities to exchange ideas, policies and solutions for creating more sustainable and resilient urban environments.

Why is Baku hosting WUF13?

Baku was selected as the host city for WUF13 due to Azerbaijan’s increasing engagement in international development initiatives and urban modernization projects.

The Azerbaijani capital has undergone significant transformation in recent decades, including:

Large infrastructure projects

Transportation modernization

Smart city initiatives

Urban redevelopment programs

Green energy and sustainability projects

Hosting WUF13 also strengthens Azerbaijan’s international profile as a venue for major global events and diplomatic gatherings.

What was the purpose of the high level UN event?

The high level event aimed to officially promote WUF13 internationally and build momentum ahead of the forum.

Participants discussed:

Preparations for WUF13

Global urbanization challenges

International cooperation

Sustainable development goals

The role of cities in climate action

The event also helped increase awareness among governments, organizations and potential participants worldwide.

Which UN organization is behind WUF13?

The forum is organized by UN Habitat, the United Nations agency responsible for promoting socially and environmentally sustainable urban development.

UN Habitat works globally on issues including:

Affordable housing

Urban planning

Sustainable infrastructure

Climate adaptation

Inclusive cities

Urban governance

The agency plays a central role in advancing the UN’s sustainable development agenda related to cities and communities.

Why are cities becoming so important globally?

Urbanization is accelerating rapidly worldwide.

According to international estimates, most of the global population now lives in urban areas, and cities are expected to continue expanding significantly in the coming decades.

Cities are increasingly central to:

Economic growth

Innovation

Climate policy

Energy consumption

Infrastructure development

Technological transformation

At the same time, urban areas face serious pressures involving overcrowding, pollution, transportation and housing affordability.

How does WUF13 connect to climate change?

Climate issues are expected to become one of the central themes of WUF13.

Cities play a major role in global emissions and energy consumption, but they are also highly vulnerable to:

Extreme heat

Flooding

Water shortages

Sea level rise

Air pollution

Urban planning and infrastructure development are increasingly viewed as critical tools in addressing climate related risks.

The forum is expected to focus heavily on sustainable and climate resilient urban models.

What topics are likely to dominate WUF13?

Several major themes are expected to shape discussions during the forum, including:

Smart city technologies

Sustainable transportation

Affordable housing

Green infrastructure

Renewable energy integration

Climate adaptation

Digital urban systems

Public transportation

Social inclusion

Urban resilience

The event may also address post pandemic urban recovery and future city planning strategies.

How could Azerbaijan benefit from hosting WUF13?

Hosting WUF13 could provide Azerbaijan with multiple benefits.

Potential advantages include:

Increased international visibility

Stronger diplomatic engagement

Investment opportunities

Tourism growth

Expansion of global partnerships

Promotion of urban development projects

The forum may also help Azerbaijan showcase its infrastructure modernization and sustainability initiatives to international audiences.

What role could Baku play during the forum?

Baku itself is expected to become a key example during discussions on urban transformation.

The city has experienced major modernization efforts involving:

Transportation systems

Public spaces

Smart infrastructure

Environmental improvements

Urban redevelopment

Officials may use the forum to present Baku as a model for balancing modernization, cultural heritage and sustainability.

How large is the World Urban Forum usually?

The World Urban Forum is considered one of the largest international events focused on urban issues.

Previous editions attracted:

Tens of thousands of participants

Government delegations

International organizations

Business leaders

Urban experts

Academic institutions

Civil society groups

The scale of participation reflects the growing importance of urbanization in global policy discussions.

Could WUF13 affect regional development?

Yes. Hosting such a major international forum could strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a regional hub for diplomacy, infrastructure development and sustainability dialogue.

The event may encourage:

New regional partnerships

Infrastructure cooperation

Smart city investment

Urban planning collaboration

Increased international engagement in the South Caucasus

Regional cities may also benefit from knowledge sharing and investment discussions connected to the forum.

What are smart cities and why are they important?

Smart cities use advanced technologies and digital systems to improve urban management and quality of life.

This can include:

Intelligent traffic systems

Energy efficient infrastructure

Digital public services

AI driven urban planning

Smart transportation networks

Governments increasingly see smart city development as essential for managing future urban growth efficiently.

How does WUF13 connect to the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

The forum strongly supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11, which focuses on making cities:

Inclusive

Safe

Resilient

Sustainable

Urban development is viewed as essential to achieving broader global objectives involving climate action, poverty reduction and economic growth.

Why are international organizations prioritizing urban development now?

Rapid urbanization has created urgent global challenges requiring coordinated international action.

Without effective planning, cities may face:

Housing crises

Traffic congestion

Pollution

Resource shortages

Social inequality

International organizations increasingly view sustainable urban planning as critical for long term global stability and economic development.

What happens next before WUF13 begins?

Preparations for WUF13 are expected to intensify in the coming months.

This may include:

International promotional events

Planning meetings

Infrastructure coordination

Diplomatic engagement

Program announcements

Partnership initiatives

Governments and organizations worldwide are likely to begin preparing their participation strategies and policy proposals ahead of the forum.

Why is global attention focused on WUF13 in Baku?

The combination of global urban challenges, climate concerns and geopolitical transformation has increased international interest in forums focused on future city development.

Baku’s role as host places Azerbaijan at the center of these global conversations and highlights the country’s ambitions to expand its international influence through diplomacy, sustainability initiatives and global cooperation.

Conclusion

The high level UN event promoting WUF13 in Baku highlights the growing international importance of sustainable urban development and the central role cities will play in shaping the future global economy and climate response.

As preparations continue, WUF13 is expected to become a major platform for discussing how governments, businesses and international organizations can work together to build smarter, greener and more resilient cities for future generations.

For Azerbaijan, hosting the forum represents both a diplomatic opportunity and a chance to position Baku as an increasingly important global center for international dialogue on urban transformation and sustainability.

News.Az