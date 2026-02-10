Wild elephant kills elderly man

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 70-year-old man has died after being attacked by a wild elephant in southern India.

The incident happened in the Matakere settlement near the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Authorities said a lone elephant known to local residents for aggressive behavior had been moving around the area for several days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victim reportedly went outside early in the morning when the elephant attacked him. Forest officials later confirmed the animal believed to be responsible.

Local authorities said the victim’s family will receive financial compensation. Residents have urged officials to capture or relocate the elephant due to safety concerns.

Human-wildlife encounters are a recurring challenge in parts of India where expanding settlements overlap with natural habitats.

News.Az