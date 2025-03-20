Wildfire burns 1,300 acres in U.S. Texas

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of Wednesday evening, a wildfire has burned at least 1,300 acres in San Jacinto County, Texas, officials said Wednesday night, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

At 8:16 p.m. (0116 GMT) local time, the wildfire was 10 percent contained, according to ABC News.

Several structures were impacted and at least 15 people have been evacuated.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, an agency managing the interests of Texas' forests, said firefighters are building a containment line, with helicopters dropping water over the Sam Houston National Forest, located about one-hour drive away from downtown Houston, the largest city in Texas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Weather Service upgraded a fire weather watch for counties west of Houston to a red flag warning, signaling high wildfire risk.

News.Az