Wildfire erupts in Buckley Draw Canyon

A wildfire broke out in the Buckley Draw Canyon on Sunday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Buckley Draw fire is 250-300 acres, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It’s located west of Khyv Peak Road and south of Slate Canyon.

A spokesperson said it started around 4:50 p.m.

A Provo City Facebook post stated that crews from both Provo Fire and Utah County Fire are working to extinguish the fire, including helicopters and airplane tankers.

“Currently, there are no evacuation orders,” the post stated. “Light wind conditions are pushing the fire up the mountain.”

At about 7 p.m., the wildfire had burned an estimated 250 acres and was “moving swiftly through dry grass and brush,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Nearly 100 people gathered in one church parking for hours, watching as tankers and helicopters flew back and forth dropping water and fire retardant.

