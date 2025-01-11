Wildfire smoke triggers health emergency in Los Angeles

Large clouds of smoke from the Palisades fire as drivers travel along the highway. Photo: Reuters

Los Angeles authorities have declared a local health emergency for the entire county due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke and ash blanketing the area.

In a statement, LA County Public Health issued the declaration and a public health order, external as the fires and strong winds have "severely degraded air quality...posing immediate and long-term risks to public health", News.Az reports, citing BBC. Authorities add that the fires have forced residents from their homes and evacuations from healthcare facilities, disrupting "vital health services and resources".The health order also bans the use of power air blowers - such as leaf blowers - as they stir up ash in the air, negatively impacting those with respiratory conditions, older adults, children, and other vulnerable populations.People are advised to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, use air conditioners to recirculate and filter the air, and to wear a mask if going outdoors in smoky conditions. Pets should also be kept indoors.

News.Az