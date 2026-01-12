Wildfires burn 100,000+ hectares in South Africa’s Cape

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wildfires continue to rage across South Africa’s Western and Eastern Cape provinces, with over 100,000 hectares burned in the Western Cape alone, authorities reported.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said fires are affecting the entire province and parts of the Eastern Cape. While no fatalities have been reported, a young girl was hospitalized in Mossel Bay, and several firefighters received treatment for smoke inhalation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have deployed more helicopters than ever, including a military helicopter, to battle the flames. Most infrastructure damage has occurred in Mossel Bay, Du Noon (Cape Town), and Pearly Beach.

In Pearly Beach, residents of Eluxolweni and Broadway Street have been evacuated to a community hall due to ongoing fires, and officials warned that evacuations may expand if conditions worsen.

In the Eastern Cape, Kouga Municipality continues to battle multiple active blazes. Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane urged residents, visitors, and road users to exercise caution and follow evacuation instructions, highlighting the risks during South Africa’s peak summer tourism season.

Authorities emphasize that the first priority is saving lives, as firefighting teams work under extreme pressure in dry, windy conditions.

