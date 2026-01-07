Helicopter crash kills two in Russia

Source: The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters

A private helicopter has crashed in Russia’s Perm region, leaving two people dead, News.Az reports.

💥Helicopters are crashing again in Russia — another one has gone down in the Perm region



The incident occurred on the territory of the Ashatli Park recreation area in the Bardymsky (Bardym) district of Perm Krai.

According to the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), both people onboard the helicopter died as a result of the crash. Emergency services arrived at the scene and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Further details, including the type of helicopter and the identities of the victims, have not yet been released. Authorities continue to work at the site.

