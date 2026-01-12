Wildfires rage across Argentina's Patagonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

RAGING wildfires in Argentinian Patagonia have blazed through nearly 30,000 acres of scrubland and planted and native forests, threatening local communities, according to firefighting authorities in a report published on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fires started almost a week ago in the Andean region of the Argentinian province of Chubut and are putting a power plant and a school at risk as well as affecting rural properties.

The causes of the fires have not yet been established, but Chubut governor Ignacio Torres told journalists last week that there are indications that one of the biggest active fires was deliberately set.

“The wretches who started the fire are going to end up in jail,” Mr Torres said, while announcing a reward of 50 million pesos (£42,000) for anyone who provides information about the incident.

Volunteer firefighter Jorge Aranea in El Hoyo was battling to control the flames on Friday.

“It’s sad to see everything burning. And sometimes you do what you can, and it’s not enough. What’s happening is terrible,” he said.

News.Az