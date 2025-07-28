Wildfires rage in Turkiye and Albania amid scorching Mediterranean heat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters across Turkiye and Albania are battling multiple wildfires fueled by strong winds and days of extreme heat across the Mediterranean.

In Turkiye’s Black Sea province of Karabuk, a blaze entering its sixth day has forced the evacuation of over a dozen villages and scorched large forested areas. Meanwhile, three firefighters died in a vehicle crash Sunday while tackling wildfires in Bursa province, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Over 3,600 residents have also been evacuated from southern areas including Mersin and Antalya, as Turkiye endures dozens of wildfires amid soaring temperatures. Last week, 10 firefighters were killed in central Eskisehir.

In Albania, crews supported by the military are trying to contain a major wildfire near the coastal city of Saranda. Police have arrested 13 people in connection with suspected arson.

Elsewhere in the region, Bulgaria has deployed firefighting planes to a large southwestern blaze, and several Greek villages were evacuated after weekend fires injured at least five people. Serbia, however, reported that rainfall had helped extinguish over 100 wildfires.

Climate experts warn that more intense and frequent heatwaves are increasing wildfire risk across southern Europe and the Balkans.

News.Az