Wildfires spread in western Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate

Authorities in two western prefectures of Japan ordered thousands to evacuate on Monday as wildfires continued to spread, despite overnight firefighting efforts.

The local governments ordered around 2,800 residents to leave their homes as military helicopters joined firefighters to contain the blazes at the request of the governments of Okayama and Ehime, News.Az reports citing Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Footage aired on public broadcaster NHK showed a Self Defense Forces helicopter dumping water on an affected forested area as giant plumes of black smoke shot into the sky.

The fire, which broke out Sunday in Okayama, burned a total of 250 hectares of land in the cities of Okayama and Tamano, while the blaze in Ehime had engulfed 119 hectares in the city of Imabari by Monday.

Several houses have been burned down in Okayama, according to local authorities.

No injuries have been reported in either area.

