Winners of 82nd Golden Globe Awards announced

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, with key winners including the surreal narco-musical Emilia Perez, which led the night with four awards, including Best Comedy or Musical Film.

Film

Television

The Brutalist took home three Globes, including the prestigious Best Drama Film award, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Best film, drama: "The Brutalist"Best film, musical or comedy: "Emilia Perez"Best director: Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"Best actor, drama: Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"Best actress, drama: Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"Best actor, musical or comedy: Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"Best actress, musical or comedy: Demi Moore, "The Substance"Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"Best screenplay: Peter Straughan, "Conclave"Best non-English language film: "Emilia Perez"Best original song: "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"Best original score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Challengers"Best cinematic and box office achievement: "Wicked"Best animated feature: "Flow"Best drama series: "Shogun"Best drama actor: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"Best drama actress: Anna Sawai, "Shogun"Best musical or comedy series: "Hacks"Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"Best musical or comedy actress: Jean Smart, "Hacks"Best limited series or TV movie: "Baby Reindeer"Best limited series or TV movie actor: Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"Best limited series or TV movie actress: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"Best performance in stand-up comedy on television: Ali Wong, "Ali Wong: Single Lady"

