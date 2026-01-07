Winter Olympics hero Wu Dajing retires after missing 2026 Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s short track speed skating star Wu Dajing, who won the country’s only gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, has announced his retirement after failing to qualify for the 2026 Games in Italy.

Wu claimed gold in the men’s 500 metres in Pyeongchang with a world record time of 39.584 seconds and took silver in the 5,000m relay. He was also part of China’s team that won the mixed 2,000m relay at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Despite considering retirement after the Beijing Games, Wu continued competing due to his passion for the sport. His final domestic appearance was at the 14th National Winter Games in 2024.

In a quiet Weibo post on Tuesday, Wu said he felt peace rather than regret at stepping away, stating he would no longer pursue “one more fight.”

