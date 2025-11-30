Winter storm triggers massive Indiana pileup involving 45 cars -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful winter storm swept through central Indiana this weekend, causing a major crash involving roughly 45 vehicles on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute, News.Az reports, citing the NewsWeek.

About a dozen people sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation and treatment, according to local outlet WTHI.

The most significant incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Vigo County, with westbound I-70 closed for hours as authorities managed the aftermath and continued to warn residents against non-essential travel, Matt Ames, Indiana State Police (ISP) Public Information Officer, said in a post on Facebook.

