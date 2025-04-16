With Peter Schiff Calling Bitcoin Dead by 2025, These Are the Best Cryptos to Buy now

The future of Bitcoin is uncertain. While some predictions point to a peak of $250k in 2025, others think this year’s financial crisis will lead to the end of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That has caused many to turn to other prospective coins, especially several presale cryptocurrencies. We’ve listed the best cryptos to buy now, so without further ado, let’s begin.

Peter Schiff Calls Bitcoin Dead by 2025

Peter Schiff, a veteran economist, is one of Bitcoin’s most vocal critics. Throughout the years, he has stated that BTC’s price is driven purely by speculation, that the asset lacks intrinsic value, and that it would collapse during a real economic crisis.

While Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, believes Bitcoin will hit $250k this year or the next, in his recent X post, Peter Schiff says that the 2008 financial crisis led to the emergence of Bitcoin, while the 2025 financial crisis will be the one that takes Bitcoin to an end.

To clarify what he means by these financial crises, the one in 2008 was attributed to a breakdown within the banking system, while the current one is fueled mostly by policy choices, especially the tariff imposition. Although the temporary pause of tariffs brought some short-term breather, it hasn’t undone the broader damage to global trade momentum or investor sentiment.

The Best Cryptos to Buy Now: Detailed Analysis

Solaxy ($SOLX) – The Real Problem-Solver for Solana

Solana has made impressive strides in addressing past network congestion and transaction reliability issues—challenges that once held back its breakout potential. Now, with demand surging once again and bullish signals emerging such as the whale accumulating 32k $SOL and the outlook is becoming increasingly optimistic. While continued improvements are still needed, improvements needed to be made.

That’s where Solaxy steps in as the first Layer 2 solution on Solana. Its goal is to outperform Solana in costs and speed and avoid the most common issues discussed. The project is currently working on optimizing transaction processing and using a new caching mechanism. $SOLX’s presale is nearing its end and has been a real hit, raising over $30.1M so far.

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) – One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Now, Rewarding Real BTC

BTC Bull is a crypto project that rewards token holders with actual BTC whenever Bitcoin reaches a specific price peak. The amount of rewards users get is based on their holdings. This is set to start when Bitcoin reaches $150k, with each new reward being distributed at every $50k increase. If Bitcoin faces the same 2017 scenario, users should start getting their rewards really soon.

BTC Bull offers a scarcity model similar to Bitcoin’s through its built-in supply reduction mechanism, starting at $125,000 and continuing at each $50,000 milestone. Moreover, $BTCBULL holders can stake their tokens and get rewards with an 88% APY.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) – An AI Agent That Interprets Data and Monitors Market Activity

MIND of Pepe is a top crypto to invest in now, as it represents an AI agent that provides real-time, actionable insights to enable token holders to spot opportunities and make wiser decisions. It interprets data and monitors market activity. Moreover, MIND of Pepe manages its X account without human input, engages with the crypto community, drives its social presence up, and posts unfiltered content.

$MIND has just reached the $8M milestone, a testament to the growing community support. Users can also await rewards, with 15% of the total token supply allocated to community and crypto presale staking rewards. The latter come with an APY of 281%.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Among the Best Cryptos to Buy Now, Offering Real Utility, Smart Features, and Full Control

Best Wallet Token is the ‘Next Gen Wallet Token of 2025’, according to its official website. It has been developed for a new generation of cryptocurrency users who look for real utility, smart features, and full control. What’s worth mentioning is that $BEST is a must-have in these turbulent market conditions, as its Upcoming Tokens feature allows investors to spot promising opportunities.

Moreover, the recent Best Wallet V2.6.1 launch enables users to stake their coins in Upcoming Tokens. The BASE chain release should be expected next week, while the Best airdrop will be reaching an end at the end of April. For more information, keep an eye on the socials this week.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) – A New Crypto Project Providing Perks to Both Creators and Fans

$SUBBD is definitely one of the top cryptos to invest in now, as it provides premium content and AI creation tools. This project helps creators spend less time managing and creating, while fans can benefit from it by approaching creators more closely. Users who engage with the platform get exclusive perks like earning XP and bonuses. For instance, they can earn XP by joining SUBBD’s Telegram channel and interacting with creators through live Q&As.

Throughout its presale, SUBBD has raised more than $169,000. The presale comprises several stages, each introducing a price increase. The current $SUBBD price is $0.05515.

Invest in the Best Cryptos to Buy Now

While some believe Bitcoin will reach $250k in 2025, others claim this year will bring the end to this major player, so we have yet to see whose predictions are right. Still, what we do know is that the best cryptos to buy now are $SOLX, $MIND, $BTCBULL, $SUBBD, and $BEST. Don’t wait too long; visit their official websites and buy the coins now.

