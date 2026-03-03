Witkoff has not engaged in diplomacy with Iran following strikes, official says

Steve Witkoff, who has led US-Iran diplomatic negotiations in recent months, has not spoken with the Iranians or an interlocutor in the days since the US and Israel launched strikes in Iran, a senior Trump administration official said today.

The comments reflect that the Trump administration has moved on from diplomatic efforts, at least for now, while carrying out military strikes in Iran, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“This is a military action, and it’s got to run its course,” the official said.

Witkoff has not spoken with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the days “since this thing went kinetic” the official said, which is notable given the two have had numerous back-and-forth conversations over the past year as the Trump administration tried to negotiate a nuclear deal.

The official also disputed reports that Witkoff has spoken with Iran’s top national security official, Ali Larijani, adding that Witkoff has never had a conversation with him.

Roughly a dozen countries have reached out to the Trump administration in recent days to see if they can aid the United States’ efforts in the war, the official said. The official emphasized that none of those conversations have included direct or indirect talks with the Iranians.

Trump posted this morning that the Iranians “want to talk. I said ‘Too Late!’”

News.Az