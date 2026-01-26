Wizz Air applies for permission to enter US market

+ ↺ − 16 px

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has applied for authorization to launch flights to the United States.

The move comes just months after the carrier closed its Abu Dhabi base and scaled back its expansion plans in the Middle East, signaling a shift in its international growth strategy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wizz Air has not yet issued an official statement on the application.

If approved, entry into the U.S. market would mark a significant step for the European budget airline as it looks to expand its long-haul operations and access one of the world’s largest aviation markets.

News.Az