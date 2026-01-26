Yandex metrika counter

Wizz Air applies for permission to enter US market

  • World
  • Share
Wizz Air applies for permission to enter US market
Photo: Reuters

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has applied for authorization to launch flights to the United States.

The move comes just months after the carrier closed its Abu Dhabi base and scaled back its expansion plans in the Middle East, signaling a shift in its international growth strategy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Wizz Air has not yet issued an official statement on the application.

If approved, entry into the U.S. market would mark a significant step for the European budget airline as it looks to expand its long-haul operations and access one of the world’s largest aviation markets.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      