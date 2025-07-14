Wizz Air to exit Abu Dhabi amid rising instability and falling profits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced it will suspend all flight operations from its Abu Dhabi base starting September 1, citing geopolitical instability, supply chain challenges, and limited market access as key factors behind the decision.

The move marks a significant retreat for the Hungarian carrier, which launched its Abu Dhabi subsidiary, its first outside Europe, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. The exit comes just weeks after the Israel-Iran conflict triggered regional airspace closures and heightened security risks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

CEO József Váradi called the Middle East operation a "tremendous journey," but admitted that “the operating environment has changed significantly.”

Wizz Air’s decision comes as the airline seeks to refocus on core markets in Central and Eastern Europe, where it sees better long-term growth prospects. The company reported a 41.5% drop in net profits last fiscal year, down to €213.9 million, despite a slight revenue increase to €5.3 billion.

Zayed International Airport, where Wizz Air was based, has long lagged behind nearby Dubai International Airport, which served over 92 million passengers in 2024 compared to Zayed’s 28.8 million.

The airline said its withdrawal will allow it to reallocate resources to “regions with greater potential for sustainable growth and profitability.”

The exit comes at a time when the UAE is pushing to expand tourism and diversify its economy beyond oil. However, ongoing regional tensions have raised concerns about the long-term stability of aviation operations in the Gulf.

News.Az