Workers feared trapped as South Korea construction site collapses

A tunnel construction site collapses in Gwangmyeong, just outside Seoul, on April 11, 2025, after reports of a risk of collapse, in this provided photo. The incident left several workers unreachable, police said. Photo: Yonhap

A construction site in Gwangmyeong, just south of South Korea’s capital Seoul, collapsed Friday.

Several workers are feared trapped under the rubble of the construction site, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Authorities had earlier received reports of a risk of collapse at the ventilation shaft construction site.


