World faces up to $39 trillion economic loss from vanishing Wetlands

The global loss of wetlands threatens to cost the world up to $39 trillion in economic benefits by 2050, according to a new report released by the Convention on Wetlands on Tuesday.

Since 1970, about 22% of wetlands, including freshwater systems like peatlands, rivers, and lakes, as well as coastal marine systems such as mangroves and coral reefs, have disappeared at the fastest rate among all ecosystems, News.Az reports, citing BNN Bloomberg.

Key drivers of this alarming decline include land-use changes, pollution, agricultural expansion, invasive species, and climate change effects like rising sea levels and drought.

Hugh Robertson, lead author of the report, said, “The scale of loss and degradation is beyond what we can afford to ignore.”

The report highlights that the world has lost 411 million hectares of wetlands, roughly equivalent to half a billion football fields, and that a quarter of the remaining wetlands are now degraded.

Wetlands provide vital economic benefits such as flood regulation, water purification, carbon storage, and support for fisheries and agriculture. These services become increasingly critical as climate change drives more intense tropical storms and rising water levels.

To address the crisis, the report calls for annual investments between $275 billion and $550 billion to protect and restore wetlands, warning that current funding levels represent a substantial under-investment.

This report precedes the upcoming Convention on Wetlands meeting in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, where 172 countries, including major players like China, Russia, and the U.S., discuss conservation strategies, though it remains uncertain if all will send delegates.

Wetland deterioration is especially severe in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean but is also worsening in Europe and North America. Rehabilitation efforts are underway in several countries, including Zambia, Cambodia, and China.

The report underscores the urgent need for global action to preserve these crucial ecosystems and their vast economic and environmental benefits.

