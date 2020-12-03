World food prices hit nearly six-year high in November

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global food commodity prices rose sharply in November, reaching their highest level in nearly six years. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported on Thursday, the average value of the FAO food price index, which reflects monthly changes in international prices for basic foodstuffs, was 105.0 points in November, which is 3.9% higher than in October, and 6.5% more than in 2019.

According to a report published on the organization's website, the food price index reached its highest value since 2014. The FAO cereal price index rose by 2.5% compared to October, sugar - by 3.3%, and meat - by 0.9%. It was noted that the FAO dairy price index increased by 0.9% and reached an almost 18-month high.

The organization also listed factors that threaten global food security, including the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes in Central America and floods in Africa.

(c) TASS

News.Az