World literature on your smartphone with new “Bookmate Plus” package from Azercell!

Digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator of the country Azercell, introduces a new “Bookmate Plus” package for booklovers. Azercell provides its customers with the great opportunity to benefit from the rich electronic library that combines more than 1 million different genres of electronic and audio books within a single package even in offline mode regardless of location and the device used.

The activation of “Bookmate Plus” package is very easy: The application supports both iOS and Android operating systems. After downloading “Bookmate” application from App Store or Play store, *511#yes should be dialed for daily, and *533#yes for monthly subscription on your smartphone.

“Bookmate Plus” package from Azercell makes the world library more reachable for the customers and offers more than 50% discount for using electronic and audio books within a daily subscription.

Moreover, Azercell offers a unique opportunity for the first-time subscribers of “Bookmate Plus” to use the package for free of charge during 7 days.

For more information on the constantly updated digital library, please head to this link.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49 percent of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2 percent (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8 percent. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

