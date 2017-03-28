World's biggest dinosaur footprint found in 'Australia's Jurassic Park'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world's biggest dinosaur footprint has been discovered in northwestern Australia, measuring at nearly 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 meters), the lead author of a study said.

The track belonged to a sauropod, a long-necked herbivore, CNN reports. It tops a record 1.15 meter-long (nearly 3 feet 9 inches) footprint found last July. That footprint, found in Bolivia, was the biggest ever from a carnivorous dinosaur.

"The giant footprints are no doubt spectacular," Steve Salisbury, the lead author of the study and a professor at the University of Queensland, told CNN of the record-setting fossil. "There's nothing that comes close (to this length)."

