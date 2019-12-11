'World's first' fully-electric commercial flight takes off

+ ↺ − 16 px

An all-electric powered seaplane has taken flight in Vancouver, Canada, in what the operators describe as a "world first" for the aviation industry, BBC News reported.

The short test flight by Harbour Air and magniX involved a six-passenger aircraft fitted with an electric motor.

The companies said it was a first step to building the "world's first all-electric commercial fleet".

The push to electric could help slash carbon emissions in the high-polluting aviation sector.

"This historic flight signifies the start of the third era in aviation - the electric age," Harbour Air and magniX said in a statement.

The flight involved a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver with a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magni500 propulsion system.

Launched at the Paris Air Show earlier this year, Australian company magniX said its propulsion system aims to provide a "clean and efficient way to power airplanes".

Canadian seaplane operator Harbour Air hopes to electrify its entire fleet by 2022, provided it secures safety and regulatory approvals.

News.Az

