World’s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world's largest snow play park will open in Abu Dhabi in 2020, according to Gulf News.

Blizzard’s Bazaar, Snowflake Garden and Flurries’ Mountain are just some of the unique attractions that will welcome visitors at Snow Abu Dhabi, when the attraction opens on Reem Island in late 2020.

The snow play park - set to become the world’s largest destination of its kind – is part of the leisure and entertainment projects being delivered by Al Farwaniya Property Developers, Majid Al Futtaim Ventures and Thinkwell at the $1.2bn Reem Mall development.

The 125,000 sq ft destination will feature a total of 13 rides and attractions, and will emulate an enchanted world with a wide range of activities spread across several distinct zones. In each zone, visitors will find a unique slate of activities hosted by some of the land’s fantastic characters.

News.Az

News.Az