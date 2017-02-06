World's longest non-stop commercial flight lands in New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world’s longest commercial flight landed in New Zealand on Monday with the arrival of Qatar Airways’s 14,535km (9,032-mile) Doha-Auckland service, according

“We’ve officially landed in Auckland,” the airline tweeted as flight QR920 landed at 7.25am (6.25pm GMT on Sunday), five minutes ahead of schedule after a flight lasting 16 hours and 23 minutes.

The long-range Boeing 777-200LR crossed 10 time zones on its marathon flight.

Qatar Airways noted the flight was longer than the entire “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies which were filmed in New Zealand.

There were four pilots on board as well as 15 cabin crew who served 1,100 cups of tea and coffee, 2,000 cold drinks and 1,036 meals during the flight.

