X-37B space plane launched by U.S. Space Force

On Thursday, the Space Force carried out a new launch of the X-37B space plane, officially referred to as the Orbital Test Vehicle.

The launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was the eighth mission for the space plane that analysts say may serve as a future platform for the Space Force’s so far nonpublic counterspace weapons, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

The Space Force said in a statement that the plane will conduct a variety of tests and experiments during its mission.

“These operational demonstrations and experiments comprise of next-generation technologies including laser communications and the highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space,” the statement said.

The mission will conduct laser communications demonstrations involving proliferated commercial satellite networks in low earth orbit, the Space Force said.

Although Space Force did not say so, space lasers can also be used to attack satellites.

Space-based lasers also could be part of President Trump’s plan for a national missile defense dubbed Golden Dome for America.

