Xi calls on BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism, multilateral trading system

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system as he attended a virtual BRICS Summit in Beijing on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"At this critical juncture, BRICS countries, standing at the forefront of the Global South, should act on the BRICS Spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system, advance greater BRICS cooperation, and build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

Xi called on the BRICS countries to uphold multilateralism to defend international fairness and justice.

He said BRICS countries should uphold openness and win-win cooperation to safeguard the international economic and trade order.

BRICS countries should uphold solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development, Xi added

News.Az